Griffins Fall to Stars in Regular-Season Home Finale

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In their final regular season game inside Van Andel Arena on Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell 4-1 against the Texas Stars behind a hat trick from Kole Lind.

Gabriel Seger scored the lone goal for Grand Rapids, tallying his 10th of the year with assists from Emmitt Finnie and Tim Gettinger. The helper by Gettinger extended his point streak to a season-high six games (3-3-6). Goaltender Sebastian Cossa manned the net for the Griffins, facing 36 shots in the outing and stopping 34.

The Griffins killed off a penalty just 2:33 into the game, but at 6:17 the Stars took the lead when Kole Lind redirected a shot from the blue line into the back of the net. Grand Rapids went on to earn a power-play chance of its own but came up empty-handed and exited the first frame trailing by one.

With 7:38 left in the second period, a pair of penalties made it 4-on-4. At 14:18, Justin Hryckowian had an open look on a breakaway during the 4-on-4, but Cossa dove across the crease to rob the Stars of their second tally. Then, with 4:31 remaining in the frame, Finnie took the puck into Texas' zone, moving all the way down near the crease where he fired the puck toward Remi Poirier. The netminder turned the shot away but the disc stayed put in the crease where Seger snuck in to slam home the loose puck, tying the game at one.

The Griffins earned two power-play attempts to open the final period but failed to cash in on both. The score remained knotted at one until Lind scored his second goal of the game at 6:35 when he buried a breakaway chance. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa with 2:19 remaining in an attempt to even the score, but Texas stole the puck away and Lind completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:56. The Griffins kept Cossa on the bench in the final minutes, allowing Matej Blumel to add another empty-netter with 44 seconds to go and the Griffins fell 4-1.

Notes

The Griffins finished 3-3-2-0 in the regular-season series against Texas.

Grand Rapids finished 17-15-2-2 in their 36 games inside Van Andel Arena this regular season.

Texas 1 0 3 - 4

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Texas, Lind 20 (Karow, Pettersen), 6:17. Penalties-Knyzhov Gr (hooking), 2:33; Wheatcroft Tex (interference), 7:23; Krys Tex (cross-checking), 13:02; Bantle Gr (high-sticking), 13:02.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Seger 10 (Finnie, Gettinger), 15:29. Penalties-Gettinger Gr (tripping), 0:16; Pettersen Tex (roughing), 12:22; Tuomisto Gr (roughing), 12:22.

3rd Period-3, Texas, Lind 21 (Pettersen, Karow), 6:35. 4, Texas, Lind 22 (Blümel, Hyry), 17:56 (EN). 5, Texas, Blümel 39 (Karow), 19:16 (EN). Penalties-Capobianco Tex (cross-checking), 0:32; Karow Tex (high-sticking), 3:02.

Shots on Goal-Texas 11-13-14-38. Grand Rapids 9-5-4-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 16-10-2 (18 shots-17 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 20-14-5 (36 shots-34 saves).

A-9,855

Three Stars

1. TEX Lind (hat trick); 2. TEX Poirier (W, 17 saves); 3. GR Cossa (L, 34 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 35-28-4-2 (76 pts.) / Wed., April 16 at Rockford 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 41-25-3-0 (85 pts.) / Sun., April 13 at Chicago 3 p.m. CDT

