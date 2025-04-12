Moose Announce 2024-25 Player Award Winners

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced its 2024-25 player award winners prior to tonight's final regular season home game.

FloForm Countertops Most Valuable Player Award - Mason Shaw

Shaw, 26, is currently tied for the team scoring lead with 36 points (16G, 20A) on the campaign. Shaw's 16 goals, 20 assists and three game-winning goals all rank second on the team and he leads the Moose with 173 shots on goal. The Wainwright, Alta. product is the only player to have appeared in all of Manitoba's games this season. Shaw is one of just four players in the AHL to record over 35 points and 100 penalty minutes this season.

2023-24 Winner: Kristian Reichel

Best Defenceman Award - Elias Salomonsson

Salomonsson, 20, burst onto the scene with three points (1G, 2A) and a plus four rating in his first two AHL games. Now through 50 games, Salomonsson is second among Moose defenders with five goals and 25 points on the season. He leads Manitoba defencemen with 20 assists and is tied for the lead with four power play goals. The 2022 Winnipeg Jets second round pick ranks second in plus/minus rating among Moose blueliners.

2023-24 Winner: Kyle Capobianco

Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award - Tyrel Bauer

This new yearly award is presented in honour of former Moose video coach Richard Bue, who sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 44 in June of 2024. Richard was a generous, selfless person who would do anything to help the team. This award is voted on by Moose players and the winners will be recognized on a plaque inside the Moose dressing room at hockey for all centre alongside a photo of Bue. Congratulations to the inaugural winner, Tyrel Bauer.

Rookie of the Year Award - Elias Salomonsson

Salomonsson leads Moose rookies with 20 assists and 25 points (5G, 20A) on the campaign. His 75 shots also pace the Moose freshman class. Salomonsson is tied for 10th among all AHL rookie defenders in points this season and he is sixth among the group in points per game. Salomonsson became the second rookie defenceman in franchise history to represent the team at the AHL All-Star Classic in February.

2023-24 Winner: Brad Lambert and Nikita Chibrikov

EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Tyrel Bauer

Bauer, 23, stepped forward this season to continue the ongoing relationship between the Moose and the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba. Bauer also served as a coach with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for the second straight year, mentoring a U11 team. In addition to his individual commitments, Bauer made numerous appearances in the community with teammates this season including at a St.Amant early learning classroom, the Christmas Cheer Board, the Winnipeg Jets Challenge Cup, Siloam Mission and many more.

2023-24 Winner: Jimmy Oligny

Goodlife Fitness Fan Favourite Award - Brad Lambert

This is Lambert's second consecutive season being recognized by Moose fans. The 2022 Winnipeg Jets first round pick is third on the Moose with 35 points (7G, 28A) this season. Lambert, 21, leads the team with 28 assists on the campaign. He also leads the club with 15 power play points and 20 primary assists. In addition to his work with the Moose, Lambert picked up one assist in five games playing with the Winnipeg Jets.

2023-24 Winner: Brad Lambert

Three Stars Award - Domenic DiVincentiis

DiVincentiis, 21, earned five nods as a game star on home ice this season including a team-leading three first star performances and twice earning second star honours. DiVincentiis holds an 11-11-2 record through 25 appearances while posting a 2.95 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. DiVincentiis currently ranks fourth among AHL rookies in wins and third in save percentage.

2023-24 Winner: Jeff Malott

The Moose will present the Leading Scorer Award at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Manitoba Moose begin their final road trip of the 2024-25 regular season Friday, April 18 against the Texas Stars. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey, with puck drop at 7 p.m. CT on 680 CJOB.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.