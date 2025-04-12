Regenga Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Reign

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (35-25-5-4) scored three times in the third period on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, defeating the Ontario Reign (40-24-3-1), 4-1, in front of 3,445 fans on Tigres Del Mar Night. With the win, the Barracuda officially clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Just 36 seconds into the first period, the Reign opened the scoring as Caleb Jones (2) banked in a close-range shot off Gabe Carriere and in. From that point on, Carriere turned aside all 13 shots he faced and helped kill off a pair of Ontario power plays, sending the game to intermission with the Reign up 1-0.

Trailing by one, the Barracuda tied the score early in the second period when Scott Sabourin (9) sent the puck to the net from the right corner, deflecting off Pheonix Copley and in at 3:32.

With the game still tied entering the third, Danil Gushchin ripped a shot on net during the team's fourth power play, and Pavol Regenda (12) tipped in the go-ahead goal at 3:15. Gushchin (27) followed up by dancing through a Reign defender and beating Copley under the blocker to make it 3-1 at 11:07. Back on the man advantage, Regenda (13) maneuvered around Copley and tucked in his second goal of the period.

After allowing a goal on the first shot of the game, Carriere stopped the next 30 consecutive shots to earn his ninth win of the season.

The Barracuda close out their regular-season home schedule on Saturday (6 p.m.) as they face the Reign in the second game of a back-to-back and the final matchup of the eight-game season series. Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special #DecadeInSJ beach towel, and the first 1,000 will receive a team photo. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.