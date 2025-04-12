Wolf Pack Win Wild Game Over Islanders 5-3

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 4-0 lead at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport on Saturday night, then hung on for a 5-3 victory over the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The Wolf Pack exploded for four goals in the opening frame, taking a commanding 4-1 lead into the intermission. Dylan Roobroeck opened the scoring just 1:12 in. His shot toward the goal clipped off the skates of Jesse Pulkkinen and beat Hunter Miska. The goal was Roobroeck's 19 th of the season.

Noah Laba then jammed home a rebound at 5:53, making it 2-0. Casey Fitzgerald fired a shot that Miska denied, but Nathan Sucese got a look on the rebound. Miska made the save on that as well, but Laba made sure the third time was the charm as he secured his second career goal.

Jake Leschyshyn made it 3-0 at 8:27, tipping home a point shot from Connor Mackey for his 13 th goal of the season and his first in ten games. Alex Belzile then ripped home a shot from the slot at 17:17 on the power play, tying his career-high with his 19 th goal of the campaign.

Belzile's goal was also his 300 th career point in the AHL. The goal stood as the eventual game-winning tally.

Tyce Thompson got the Islanders on the board at 17:40, lifting a rebound over the right pad of Callum Tung to make it 4-1.

Early in the second period, Tung was forced to leave the game due to injury. Talyn Boyko finished the game in net for the Wolf Pack, making 20 saves. Tung played 21:19 before leaving the game, making eleven saves on 12 shots.

The Islanders struck twice in just 1:04, making it a 4-3 game by the 4:53 mark. First, Marshall Warren fired a slap-pass from the left-wing point to the back door, where Brian Pinho tipped home his team-leading 25 th goal of the season at 3:49.

At 4:53, Alex Jefferies fired a shot from the right-wing circle that beat Boyko by the right arm for his 12 th goal of the season.

Boyko made 12 saves in the period, keeping the Wolf Pack up a goal through 40 minutes despite being outshot 14-5 in the frame.

The Islanders pushed in the final stanza, but Boyko made eight saves to preserve the victory. Jackson Dorrington hit the empty net at 19:39, scoring the first goal of his professional career.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.