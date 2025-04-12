Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals. The Moose also announced the club signed goaltender Alex Worthington to an amateur tryout agreement.
Milic, 21, has played 21 games for the Moose this season, posting a 5-12-3 record with a 3.44 goals-against average and .877 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has 54 AHL games to his name, holding a 24-21-5 record with a 3.01 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and one shutout. Milic has appeared in 18 ECHL games with the Admirals this season, posting an 11-5-1 record supported by a 1.82 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. The second-year pro has a career 22-8-4 mark in the ECHL with a 2.13 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Milic was a fifth round selection (151st overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Worthington, 19, posted a 22-18-2 record, supported by a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 42 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings this season. The Waldheim, Sask. product also appeared in two playoff contests with Edmonton, picking up a 1-1 record. Worthington holds a career mark of 23-23-2 in 48 WHL contests, to go with a 3.25 goals-against and a .895 save percentage. Worthington also played 10 ACAC games with Briercrest College, posting a 9-1-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and .926 save percentage during the 2023-24 season.
The Moose conclude their 2024-25 home schedule tonight at 6 p.m. against the Iowa Wild. Don't miss out on giveaways galore at tonight's Fan Appreciation game. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Catch the game on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Ian Moore to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Aidan Thompson Joins Rockford on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Schedule in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #70 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (29-30-6-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign T.J. Semptimphelter - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 12 vs Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Conclude Series with Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Frk's Hat-Trick Lifts Wranglers to 5-4 Shootout Win over Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Regenga Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Take Down Reign - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Clinch 2025 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Downed, 5-0, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.