Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Thomas Milic from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals. The Moose also announced the club signed goaltender Alex Worthington to an amateur tryout agreement.

Milic, 21, has played 21 games for the Moose this season, posting a 5-12-3 record with a 3.44 goals-against average and .877 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product has 54 AHL games to his name, holding a 24-21-5 record with a 3.01 goals-against average, .891 save percentage and one shutout. Milic has appeared in 18 ECHL games with the Admirals this season, posting an 11-5-1 record supported by a 1.82 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. The second-year pro has a career 22-8-4 mark in the ECHL with a 2.13 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Milic was a fifth round selection (151st overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Worthington, 19, posted a 22-18-2 record, supported by a 2.99 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 42 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings this season. The Waldheim, Sask. product also appeared in two playoff contests with Edmonton, picking up a 1-1 record. Worthington holds a career mark of 23-23-2 in 48 WHL contests, to go with a 3.25 goals-against and a .895 save percentage. Worthington also played 10 ACAC games with Briercrest College, posting a 9-1-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and .926 save percentage during the 2023-24 season.

