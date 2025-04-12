Tucson Earns Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Defeat to Rockford

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Rockford, IL - Clinging to the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division by just one point, the Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) battled back to earn a crucial point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Central Division's Rockford IceHogs (30-30-6-2) on Saturday night at the BMO Center.

After a scoreless first period, Rockford broke through early in the second as Paul Ludwinski capitalized on a breakaway to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead. Tucson responded 4:31 into the third period, when Curtis Douglas redirected Max Szuber's point shot to even the score at 1-1. The goal marked Douglas' second career 10-goal season, while Szuber extended his point streak to a career-high six games with the primary assist.

Tucson had the momentum down the stretch, but IceHogs captain Brett Seney ended the game with a wrister from the right circle with 47 seconds remaining in overtime.

The loss extended the Roadrunners' winless skid to two games and marked the team's second overtime defeat to Rockford this season. Tucson closed out the regular season with a 1-1-2 record in the head-to-head series against the IceHogs and a 2-4-2 record against the Central Division.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners and IceHogs traded early chances in a fast, physical opening 20 minutes, but neither team could break through in a scoreless first period.

Tucson earned the first power play of the night 3:30 into the game after Rockford was called for too many men on the ice. The Roadrunners generated a few quality looks from the perimeter, but the IceHogs penalty kill held firm to keep the game level.

The Roadrunners' defense also kept things tight early, and held Rockford without a shot on goal until the midway mark of the frame. Tucson's first scoring chance of the period came off a turnover when forward Ben McCartney intercepted a clearing attempt from IceHogs alternate captain Cavan Fitzgerald. McCartney drove to the net with open ice in front but was poke-checked at the last moment before he could release a shot.

Moments later, Rockford's Gerry Mayhew broke free on a breakaway, but Tucson goaltender Dylan Wells made a highlight-worthy pad save to deny the veteran forward and preserve the scoreless tie.

The Roadrunners continued to apply pressure, and rookie Julian Lutz nearly opened the scoring after receiving a pass in the high slot from forward Ryan McGregor. Lutz's initial shot was turned aside by IceHogs netminder Drew Commesso, who then stopped Lutz's rebound attempt in front of the net.

Tucson kept coming. On the next shift, rookie Sam Lipkin wheeled around the Rockford net and attempted a wraparound, nearly sneaking it inside the post before Commesso slid across to make the stop.

Wells responded with another clutch save on the other end, turning aside a one-timer from Gavin Hayes on a three-on-one rush with a sliding kick save.

McCartney nearly cashed in on a two-on-one just minutes later. He raced into the Rockford zone and flipped a pass over the stick of defender Nolan Allan to linemate Andrew Agozzino in stride, whose one-timer rang off the crossbar with just over two minutes to go.

The Roadrunners outshot Rockford 14-7 in the period and controlled much of the pace, but couldn't solve Commesso in the first 20.

SECOND PERIOD

Wells continued to shine in the early stages of the middle frame, and denied Aku Räty from point-blank range just two minutes in. But moments later, Rockford broke the deadlock. Ludwinski jumped on a loose puck for a breakaway and tucked a quick wrister through Wells' five-hole to give the IceHogs a 1-0 lead at 2:47.

The Roadrunners nearly responded immediately after a miscue behind the net by Rockford. Commesso's attempted breakout pass clipped a teammate's skate and deflected into the slot. Tucson forward Cameron Hebig took advantage and fired a backhander on net, but Commesso recovered in time to make the stop. The rebound kicked out to rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux, who fired a hard wrister that rang off the crossbar.

Just under a minute later, Tucson was whistled for tripping, giving the IceHogs their first power play of the game. But, the Roadrunners penalty kill unit locked in and didn't allow Rockford's power play to register a single shot on goal.

Tucson went back on the power play at 7:50 after Rockford was called for delay of game. The Roadrunners had multiple dangerous looks, including slot chances for Hebig and Agozzino, but Commesso turned them aside to preserve Rockford's lead.

Midway through the frame, Tucson faced a four-minute penalty kill after a high-sticking double minor. Once again, the Roadrunners' penalty killers answered the call and smothered the IceHogs' extended opportunity while allowing just three shots.

With 4:20 to play, Rockford was called for a delay of the game again- their fourth of the series- giving the Roadrunners a late chance to find the equalizer on the power play. However, Tucson's man advantage got off to a tough start. Räty intercepted a pass and sprung loose for a shorthanded breakaway, but Wells stonewalled his former teammate with a left-pad save.

Back on the attack, Tucson captain Austin Poganski unleashed a one-timer from the right circle that Commesso turned aside with heavy traffic infront. Sam Lipkin crashed the net and tried to stuff home the rebound, but the IceHogs goaltender made another timely save to kill the Roadrunners' third power play.

Wells kept it a one-goal game in the final seconds of the period, sliding over to stop Jackson Cates' one-timer off an odd-man rush. Despite outshooting Rockford 23-16 through two, Tucson entered the third trailing 1-0.

THIRD PERIOD

McCartney continued to drive Tucson's offense in the final frame and powered into the Rockford zone and split two defenders before ripping a hard wrister from the right circle that led to an offensive zone draw.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Tucson cashed in. Douglas got a piece of Szuber's point shot and deflected it over Commesso's shoulder to tie the game 1-1 at 4:31.

Szuber nearly helped set up the go-ahead tally with eight minutes remaining, launching another heavy shot from the blue line that was deflected by Poganski in the slot. Commesso managed to track the tip through traffic and make the save to preserve the tie.

Tucson locked things down defensively the rest of the way, holding the IceHogs without a high-danger chance in the closing minutes to send the game to overtime.

OVERTIME

Just over a minute into the 3-on-3 overtime, Rockford forward Andreas Athanasiou nearly sealed it after driving hard to the net and stick-handling the puck across the slot. But, Wells stayed with him and made a critical stick save- his biggest of the night- to extend the game.

The IceHogs eventually found the winner with just 47 seconds left in the extra frame. Seney circled through the right circle with speed and snapped a shot over Wells' glove to lift Rockford to a 2-1 overtime victory.

UP NEXT

With just two games remaining, the Roadrunners will close out the regular season with a two-game weekend set against the first-place Colorado Eagles. The series starts on Friday at 7 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

