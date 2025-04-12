Bridgeport Islanders Sign T.J. Semptimphelter

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Semptimphelter, 22, played 31 games at the University of North Dakota earlier this season, recording a career-high 18 wins. He went 18-11-2 with the Fighting Hawks and posted a 2.64 goals-against-average, .910 save percentage, and one shutout. He also played two seasons of college hockey at Arizona State University from 2022-24, and one season at Northeastern University in 2021-22.

The Marlton, N.J. native played a career-high 36 games with Arizona State in 2022-23 and was nominated for both the Mike Richter Award (NCAA Top Collegiate Goaltender) and the Hobey Baker Award (NCAA Top Collegiate Player). He ranked top-5 in the nation for minutes played, saves, and shutouts that season. Semptimphelter had a 2.84 goals-against-average, .913 save percentage, and posted a career-high five shutouts.

Semptimphelter left Arizona State as one of the best goaltenders in program history, ranking second in appearances (61), starts (60), minutes played (3453:44), wins (30), saves (1,603) and goals-against-average (2.72). His eight career shutouts are tied for first and his .911 save percentage is third.

