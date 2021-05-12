Barracuda Fall at Henderson in Regular-Season Finale 3-1

May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (15-15-4-2) fell into a two-goal deficit on Tuesday night at the Orleans Arena and couldn't dig themselves out, falling 3-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights (24-12-0-0) (Vegas Golden Knights) in their regular-season finale.

- Zach Sawchenko (1-3-0) took the hard-luck loss, allowing two goals on 29 Henderson shots

- Logan Thompson (15-6-0) make 26 saves to earn his fourth win against the Barracuda in five games

- Evan Weinger (4) scored the Barracuda's only goal with 20 seconds left in the second period

- Maxim Letunov collected an assist and now has points in three consecutive games (2+2=4) and five of his last six (3+3=6)

- Former Sharks prospect Danny O'Regan picked up a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to four games (4+3=7)

- The Barracuda will take part in a single elimination play-in to determine the fourth seed in the Pacific Division on May 18 in Irvine, Calif.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.