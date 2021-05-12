Stars Upheaved by Iowa Comeback

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, carried a 1-0 lead into the final eight minutes of regulation but were unable to complete the night. Iowa rallied for a pair of goals and an empty net tally for a 3-1 win and their fourth straight victory. Texas is 4-6-0-0 in 10 meetings with the Wild this year.

The first period rushed along and ended at a scoreless stand still. Texas had the majority of the chances in the first, manning a pair of power plays and carrying a man advantage at the drop of the puck int the second. Immediately following the power play, the Stars would open the scoring. Ty Dellandrea scored his second goal in the last four games 46 seconds after the power play expired, hammering in a rebound past Hunter Jones' legs. Ryan Shea initially shot the puck from the blue line before it was tipped by Riley Damiani and the rebound found Dellandrea's stick.

The power play was the final chance Texas would have on the man advantage in the game, as Iowa gained three chances of their own in the second and third periods. Both teams finished without a power play tally.

Jones held the Stars at bay for the rest of the night and finished with 28 saves for his third consecutive win in the crease and his fourth straight win against Texas. Meanwhile, Adam Scheel continued a stellar game through 50 minutes of work, making 23 saves before Iowa managed to tie the game. He would also make 28 saves in his 10th pro start but was dealt the loss.

Daemon Hunt tied the score with less than eight minutes remaining in the game. In the rookie defenseman's second game since joining the team from the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors, he tallied his first pro goal. The shot from the blue line fooled Scheel through a screen and just went in off the post.

In the final two minutes, the Wild grabbed the go-ahead goal on a deflection in front of the crease. Rookie Nick Swaney, who is five games into his pro career out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, redirected a shot from Connor Dewar for his first pro goal and the game winning tally.

Matt Boldy added the empty net goal 15 seconds later for his sixth goal and 15th point in his first 12 pro games since joining the Wild from Boston College.

The Stars and Wild drop the puck again on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena for their second of three games this week.

