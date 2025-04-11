Bankier Scores Twice in 3-1 Iowa Win
April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Caedan Bankier scored twice for the Iowa Wild and Samuel Hlavaj stopped 25-of-26 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night.
Bankier opened the scoring 6:04 into the contest. After Ryan Sandelin freed the puck up along the wall, Luke Toporowski threw a pass to the front of the net and Bankier chipped a backhand shot under the glove of Thomas Milic (32 saves).
Kyle Masters sent a pass from the point to the backdoor for Toporowski to punch home 3:45 later to double the advantage. Jack Peart also earned an assist on the second goal.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 18-6 in the first period.
Bankier corralled a cross-ice pass from Toporowski and beat Milic to the blocker side for his second goal of the game 3:15 into the middle frame.
The Wild outshot the Moose 28-15 through 40 minutes.
Brad Lambert scored with 13 seconds remaining to spoil Hlavaj's shutout bid.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 35-26. The Wild and Moose finished 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series on Saturday, Apr. 12 at 6 p.m. at Canada Life Centre.
