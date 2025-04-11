Manitoba Falls to Iowa

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (23-40-3-3) were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Wild (27-36-5-1) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Iowa opened the scoring six minutes into the period as Luke Toporowski set up Caedan Bankier in front for a quick backhand finish. Toporowski added to the Wild lead his next shift, finishing off a Kyle Masters feed from the point for the 2-0 Iowa lead. Dominic Toninato followed-up immediately with a take-away in the Iowa zone, but his shot from the slot rang off the post. Thomas Milic finished the period with 16 saves to keep the Moose within two. Samuel Hlavaj wasn't quite as busy, making six stops in the period.

The Wild opened the second by extending their advantage to 3-0. Toporowski sent the puck over to Bankier who slipped around a defender before snapping his second of the game past Milic. The Moose upped the physical pressure in the frame, but couldn't find the back of the net on nine shots. Milic made nine saves as Manitoba went to the third trailing by a trio.

The Moose continued to press in the third, but couldn't pull any closer early in the period. Hlavaj continued to hold the door shut for Iowa until the final moments of the game. Brad Lambert's pass to the slot ricocheted off a defenders skate and into the Iowa net to get the Moose on the board with 13 seconds to play. Milic finished the contest with 32 saves, while Hlavaj led Iowa to the 3-1 win with 25 stops.

Kieron Walton

"It was pretty cool. Obviously a little anxious and nervous, but once you start touching the puck a little bit that kinda goes away. Just glad to get my first one under me and hopefully I get better each game."

Kieron Walton made his professional debut.

Danny Zhilkin (1A) set a new career high with is sixth assist of the season.

The Moose conclude their 2024-25 home schedule against the Wild tomorrow night. Puck drop for Fan Appreciation night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

