Silver Knights Blanked by Eagles in 2-0 Loss

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the first contest of their two-game series against the Colorado Eagles, 2-0, at Blue Arena on Friday evening. Goaltender Cameron Whitehead made his first professional start, stopping 20 of 22 shots on goal.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Chase Bradley opened the scoring for the Eagles at 2:30 in the first period with his 14th goal of the season.

Nikita Prishchepov made it a 2-0 game just over halfway through the second, assisted by Bradley for his second point of the night.

Although Whitehead stopped 11 of 12 in the second period and all 5 shots he faced in the third, the Silver Knights were unable to solve Colorado goaltender Trent Miner. With his 29-save performance, Miner secured two points for the Eagles and earned his third shutout of the 2024-25 season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Apr 12 | 6:05 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles

Wednesday, Apr 16 | 7:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will conclude their season series against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, April 12. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

