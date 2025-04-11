Wolf Pack Fall 6-2 to Bruins at Xl Center

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - Anton Blidh scored his career-high 18 th goal of the season for the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night at the XL Center in front of 7,629 fans. Unfortunately, it would not be enough as the Wolf Pack fell 6-2 to the Providence Bruins.

11:23 into the second period, Tyler Pitlick ripped home his 21 st goal of the season from the slot on a feed from Jeffery Viel. Pitlick's goal gave him ten points (5 g, 5 a) in the season series, while Viel's assist gave him helpers in back-to-back games. The goal stood as Pitlick's fourth game-winning tally of the season.

Alex Belzile had a terrific chance in the opening minutes of the hockey game, set up in the left-wing circle. Belzile's one-timer looked destined for the back of the net, but a diving Brandon Bussi was able to snag it with his glove to keep it 0-0.

Moments later, Matt Poitras followed his own rebound and backhanded his 15 th goal of the season into the net at 3:36 to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins extended their lead to 2-0 8:53 into the second period. Poitras sent a centering pass to Dans Ločmelis, who quickly snapped a shot by Dylan Garand for his first career professional goal.

Moments later, Pitlick extended the lead to 3-0, scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

Oliver Wahlstrom ripped a one-timer from the right-wing circle 1:25 into the third period, making it 4-0 Bruins. The goal was the veteran's eighth of the season, and second point of the night (1 g, 1 a).

Blidh got the Wolf Pack on the board with his 18 th goal of the season at 3:18. While providing a screen in front of Bussi, Blidh tipped home a point shot from Jackson Dorrington. The assist was Dorrington's first career professional point.

Less than a minute later, however, a blast from the point from Frederic Brunet snuck through traffic just seven seconds into the fourth power play of the game for the Bruins. The goal, scored at 3:59, was Brunet's sixth of the season and first against the Wolf Pack. Ločmelis picked up the primary assist on the goal, his career-high fourth of the night (1 g, 3 a).

Adam Sýkora beat Bussi at 14:37, scoring his ninth goal of the season off a rebound, but 5-2 was as close as the score got.

John Farinacci hit the empty net at 19:09 to cement the two points.

