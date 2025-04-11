Locmelis, Poitras Put P-Bruins Past Wolf Pack

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Forwards Dans Locmelis and Matthew Poitras each posted four-points, putting the Providence Bruins past the Hartford Wolf Pack 6-2 on Friday night at the XL Center. Locmelis netted his first career goal and added three assists, while Poitras tallied two goals and two assists. Oliver Wahlstrom notched a goal and an assist as well.

How It Happened

From above the crease, Poitras one-timed a feed from Locmelis that rebounded out to his backhand, where he flipped the puck into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:11 remaining in the first period. Mason Millman received a secondary assist. Locmelis collected a pass in the low slot and chipped a shot inside the left post, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:07 to play in the second frame. Poitras and Wahlstrom were credited with assists. Jeffrey Viel zipped a pass to Tyler Pitlick cutting down the slot, where he one-timed it past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 8:37 left in the second period. Patrick Brown was credited with a secondary assist. From the corner, Locmelis sent the puck to Wahlstrom in the right circle, where he one-timed a shot inside the near post, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 18:35 remaining in the third period. Millman received a secondary assist. Anton Blidh redirected a shot from the point into the back of the net, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 16:42 to play in the third frame. While on the power play, Frederic Brunet hammered a slap shot from the point that Poitras got a piece of in the slot, sending it past the goaltender to give Providence a 5-1 lead with 16:01 left in the third period. Locmelis was credited with a secondary assist. Adam Sykora crashed the net and found a rebound in the low slot, where he chipped a shot into the back of the net, shrinking the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 5:23 remaining in the third period. John Farinacci scored on the empty net with 50 seconds left to make it 6-2. Poitras received the assist.

Stats

Locmelis netted his first professional goal. Poitras posted his 10th multi-point game of the season. Pitlick tallied his team leading 21st goal of the season. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 25 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 38 shots. The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 38-23-5-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Belleville Senators on Saturday, April 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

