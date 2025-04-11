Late Rally Leads Griffins To 5-2 Victory Over Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins scored three goals in the final five minutes to defeat the Texas Stars 5-2 on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Six different Griffins recorded multi-point outings, including Sheldon Dries (1-1-2), Anton Johansson (0-2-2), Amadeus Lombardi (0-2-2), Dominik Shine (1-1-2), Joe Snively (1-1-2) and William Wallinder (0-2-2). Shine's goal moved him into a tie for seventh place on the franchise's all-time goals-scored list with Landon Ferraro and Kip Miller (75). The two-point game marked Shines' eighth point in his last four outings since returning from Detroit (3-5-8). Meanwhile, Lombardi's two helpers extended his point streak to a season-high five games (5-5-10) while Tim Gettinger also increased his streak to five with an assist (3-2-5). Between the pipes, former Star Jack Campbell saved a season-high 35 shots to hold down the Griffins' defense.

Just 2:39 into the game, a strike from Johansson rebounded off the pads of Magnus Hellberg and Gabriel Seger buried the second-chance opportunity with a turnaround shot. Seger's goal marked his ninth of the season. The Griffins went on to kill a penalty with 7:32 left in the frame before exiting the period with 1:36 of power-play time.

Grand Rapids came up empty-handed on its first man-advantage but earned another at 2:34 in the second period. Just 13 seconds later, Shine sent a pass from along the red line to Dries on the doorstep. Dries attempted to jam the puck home, but it bounced out to Shine who punched it through the five-hole to make it 2-0. The Griffins held the two-goal lead until they suffered a penalty with 9:44 left in the second and Cameron Hughes snuck behind the defense to score the Stars' first tally at 10:43.

It took the Stars just 1:22 of the third period to tie the game at two, as Jack Becker sniped the puck off the goalpost into the back of the net. The tie held up late into the frame until Snively took a pass from Johansson above the right circle and lit the lamp with 4:23 remaining. The Griffins went right back on offense following the snipe from Snively. With 3:01 left, Lombardi broke into the Stars' zone and weaved around defenders as he slid the puck to a streaking Dries on the right side who cashed in, extending Grand Rapids' lead to two.

Texas immediately pulled Hellberg following the goal in hopes of a comeback. However, with 2:13 to play, Snively stole the puck and sent it down the ice toward the empty net. The disc sailed wide, but Gettinger beat the icing call and dished it to Nate Danielson who scored from the right circle. The Griffins continued to hold off the Stars in the final minutes, securing the 5-2 win.

Notes

The Griffins have scored a combined 13 goals in their last two home outings.

Grand Rapids will play its final regular-season home game against the Stars on Saturday.

Box Score

Texas 0 1 1 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 1 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Seger 9 (Johansson, Wallinder), 2:39. Penalties-Shine Gr (hooking), 12:28; Lind Tex (tripping), 19:36.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Shine 14 (Dries, Lombardi), 2:47 (PP). 3, Texas, Hughes 22 (Capobianco, Blümel), 10:43 (PP). Penalties-Capobianco Tex (cross-checking), 2:34; Shine Gr (interference), 10:16; Martino Tex (holding the stick), 12:11.

3rd Period-4, Texas, Becker 11 (Taylor, Seminoff), 1:22. 5, Grand Rapids, Snively 21 (Johansson, Wallinder), 15:37. 6, Grand Rapids, Dries 23 (Lombardi, Shine), 16:59. 7, Grand Rapids, Danielson 12 (Gettinger, Snively), 17:47 (EN). Penalties-Hughes Tex (roughing), 11:20; Shine Gr (roughing), 11:20.

Shots on Goal-Texas 15-11-11-37. Grand Rapids 7-9-7-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 1 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Hellberg 23-14-1 (22 shots-18 saves). Grand Rapids, Campbell 4-7-1 (37 shots-35 saves).

A-7,094

Three Stars

1. GR Snively (game-winner, assist); 2. GR Campbell (W, 35 saves); 3. GR Shine (power-play goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 35-27-4-2 (76 pts.) / Sat., April 12 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Texas: 40-25-3-0 (83 pts.) / Sat., April 12 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CDT

