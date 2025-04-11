Playoff Push Continues as Sens Win in Springfield, 4-2

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators' Xavier Bourgault on game night

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Springfield Thunderbirds) Belleville Senators' Xavier Bourgault on game night(Belleville Senators, Credit: Springfield Thunderbirds)

The Belleville Senators kept their playoff hopes alive on Friday night, never trailing in a convincing 4-2 win over the host Springfield Thunderbirds.

Donovan Sebrango and Xavier Bourgault led the way with a goal and an assist each, while captain Garrett Pilon also posted a multi-point night with two assists.

The win moves the Sens' record to 33-26-4-5, just two points back of the Toronto Marlies for the final AHL North playoff spot.

With just under five minutes left in the first, a Donovan Sebrango wrist shot from the left circle found paydirt and gave the Sens a 1-0 lead, and gave the Senators defenceman goals in back to back games.

But with just 1:59 left in the frame, Springfield equalized after a takeaway in front of the Belleville net, feeding the puck to an open Matthew Peca at the side of the cage for a tap-in goal and a 1-1 game.

Tristen Robins picked a perfect time to score his first as a Senator just over seven minutes into the second, when he completed a perfect 2-on-1 pass from Jamieson Rees and flipped the puck over the glove of goalie Vadim Zherenko to give the Sens a 2-1 lead.

Springfield responded quickly again, though, when a Calen Addison point shot found its way in through heavy traffic in front of Leevi Merilainen to make it 2-2 just under halfway through the game.

Xavier Bourgault got the Sens back in front on the power play with just over three minutes left in the second, when he walked out from the left corner unmarked and stuffed the puck past Zherenko for a 3-2 lead.

Just under midway through the third, another power play goal for Belleville extended the lead; Jan Jenik found Philippe Daoust in front for a bullet of a one-timer and his sixth goal of the season. A late too many men penalty against Springfield killed the home side's hopes of a comeback, as the Sens held on for the 4-2 win - their first-ever in franchise history at the Mass Mutual Center.

Fast Facts:

The Senators went 2 for 7 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 4 for 4 on the Viewtech Window & Door Penalty Kill

Shots in the game were tied 27-27

#6 Donovan Sebrango scored his 8th goal of the season and added an assist

#13 Xavier Bourgault scored his 11th goal of the season and added an assist

#14 Tristen Robins scored his 8th goal of the season, and his first as a Senator

#20 Philippe Daoust scored his 6th goal of the season

#22 Garrett Pilon scored two assists

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped 25 of 27 shots to move his record to 17-11-4

Forward Xavier Bourgault on his two-point night:

"I think I have some confidence in me right now. I'm making plays, keeping things simple too, and I think our line with Philly [Daoust] and Janny [Jenik] are doing pretty well. I think all three guys can do different stuff on the ice, so it's going pretty well for us now."

Head Coach Dave Bell on Bourgault's play:

"Since he took that time off to get his back healed, he wasn't quite right there for a while, and I just think he's got his dynamic bursts and his change of directions back, and playing with confidence. We've always talked about confidence being a powerful thing and I think he's got it right now, so he's hanging on to pucks a little longer and showing his skill set."

Bell on the team's performance:

"I didn't think it was our best game, to be honest, just an ugly game, we got some guys that are pretty sick out there, so attention to detail wasn't great. But, the power play was very opportunistic there and got us some big goals, which we haven't had a lot of, so that was a really nice touch for us tonight."

Upcoming Games:

Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Providence Bruins - 7:05 p.m. (Amica Mutual Pavillion)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (Place Bell)

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (Place Bell)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. (CAA Arena) (Fan Appreciation Night)

