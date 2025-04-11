Abbotsford Fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-4, in a Shootout, Ending Their 13 Game Win Streak
April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their final home series of the regular season against the Calgary Wranglers, aiming to keep the streak rolling. The team opted for an 11-forward, 7-defenseman formation, with Artūrs Šilovs starting in net opposite Waltteri Ignatjew.
The game didn't begin the way the Canucks had hoped. Calgary dominated early, keeping play in the offensive zone and piling up shots. Trouble struck when Šilovs threw his stick on a shot attempt, resulting in a penalty shot for Martin Frk, who capitalized to make it 1-0 for Calgary. Just minutes later, Abbotsford was down two men and couldn't hold off the Wranglers, as Frk found the net again to double the lead.
The Canucks got a spark on the power play when Christian Wolanin ripped a shot from the left circle to the top corner, cutting the deficit to 2-1 heading into the second.
In the middle frame, Calgary continued to press. Rory Kerins deflected in a shot from Ty Tullio to restore the two-goal lead. But Abbotsford pushed back. With under two minutes to go, Guillaume Brisebois launched a shot that Cooper Walker buried on the rebound. Then, just 44 seconds before the horn, Danila Klimovich weaved through defenders and tied the game at 3-3. A late power play gave the Canucks a chance heading into the third.
However, Calgary came out strong once more. Martin Frk completed his hat trick early in the period, putting the Wranglers back on top. The Canucks answered quickly, as Akito Hirose and Nate Smith connected on a 2-on-1, with Smith burying the tying goal to make it 4-4. Neither team could break the deadlock, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, Calgary controlled the puck but couldn't find the winner, forcing a shootout.
The Wranglers came out on top with a 5-4 win in the shootout, snapping Abbotsford's 13-game win streak. Despite the loss, the Canucks earned a point and extended their point streak. The two teams will face off again tomorrow night in the final home game of the regular season.
