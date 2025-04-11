Gahagen Great Again But Crunch Land on Top

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Syracuse, NY - Parker Gahagen put forth another solid effort between the pipes displaying his high-compete level on several scrambly pushes by the Syracuse Crunch but ultimately a pair of goals just 24 seconds apart in the second period would be enough for the hosts to hang on for a 2-1 win as Lehigh Valley was unable to find the late equalizer.

Lehigh Valley (33-28-8) was the better team in the first period with a 13-8 shots advantage plus a goal from Anthony Richard (17th) but the Syracuse Crunch took control the rest of the way en route to their sixth straight win while trimming their Magic Number down to just two points.

The Phantoms were acclimating themselves to some new line combos with the return of Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell to the Lehigh Valley contingent. Abols was playing with linemate Nikita Grebenkin for the first time ever while Lycksell was acquainting himself with young first-rounder Jett Luchanko marking their first time as teammates.

The game also marked the pro debut of 22-year-old defenseman Ty Murchison who joined the Phantoms from Arizona State after signed his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Richard rushed up the middle to receive a perfect pass from Hunter McDonald carrying up the left boards for the initial score of the night Garrett Wilson distributed to McDonald to begin the sequence. Richard's goal through Ryan Fanti with just 36 seconds left in the period gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (35-21-12) responded in the middle frame with a stronger effort. Gahagen found a pair of deflected shots through traffic with some impressive and quick reflexes for the readjustments. But Syracuse took advantage of a power play to get on the board and then carried over momentum to the next shift as well.

Tristan Allard (6th) buried one from the slot to the upper-right corner at 8:55 to equalize at 1-1 just a few seconds after a Syracuse power play had expired. The Crunch kept it going and took the lead just 24 seconds later when Conor Sheary's shot in the slot was blocked off the leg of Louie Belpedio but bounced over to Gabe Fortier (11th) on the right side of the cage who was ready to take advantage of the fortunate bounce.

Lehigh Valley pulled goaltender Parker Gahagen at the end but were unable to pressure Fanti between the Crunch pipes allowing yracuse to hang on for the win.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Star Wars Night against the Hershey Bears.

The Phantoms are IN! For a third consecutive season, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have punched their ticket for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single-game playoff tickets and Playoff Ticket Strips for the duration of Lehigh Valley's postseason run are on sale now.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 19:24 - LV, A. Richard (17) (McDonald, Wilson) (1-0)

2nd 8:55 - SYR, T. Allard (6) (C. Kurth, M. Groshev) (1-1)

2nd 9:19 - SYR, G. Fortier (11) (C. Sheary) (1-2)

Shots:

SYR 37 - LV 21

PP:

LV 0/2, SYR 0/3

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (L) (11-3-2) (35/37)

SYR - R. Fanti (W) (2-1-0) (20/21)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (33-28-8)

Syracuse (35-21-12)

UPCOMING

Saturday, April 12 (7:05 pm) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms. Star Wars Night!

Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale

Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season

Calder Cup Playoffs - Round 1, Best of 3 Series - Dates and Opponent TBD

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.