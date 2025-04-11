IceHogs Roll Past Roadrunners 6-3 on Home Ice

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs skated past the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 on Friday night inside the BMO Center, inching closer to clinching a playoff position in the Central Division.

Tucson opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the game, when Cameron Hebig fed a streaking Andrew Agozzino who beat Drew Commesso upstairs. Rockford responded later in the 1st period while on the power play. After a face off win, Gavin Hayes powered down the wall and touched puck to Aku Räty in the circle who snapped it home into the top corner.

The Hogs pounced on former Rockford goaltender Jaxson Stauber for two goals in 34 seconds. Cavan Fitzgerald made a read in the neutral zone, skated the puck into the slot and sniped blocker side to give the IceHogs a 2-1 lead.

Moments later, Joey Anderson scored in first game back from injury on a one-time pass from Andreas Athanasiou. IceHogs rookie defenseman Taige Harding earned his first professional point with an assist on the 3-1 goal.

In the 2nd period, Cole Guttman extended the IceHogs lead to 4-1 with his 23rd goal of the season. On the power play, Tucson cut into the deficit with a rebound goal that was pounded home Artyom Duda.

Just seconds into the 3rd, Hayes earned his second assist of the night, spinning the puck to Jackson Cates to wire up high. Tucson cut into the Rockford lead with a goal from Andrew Agozzino at 12:44 of the 3rd to make it 5-3.

Nolan Allan put the game on ice with an empty net goal in the final minute. Commesso held down the crease, finishing with 34 saves.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Apr. 12 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Roadrunners for Hammy's Birthday Bash presented by Henry Dorrbaker's.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.