Belleville Sens Launch Club's First-Ever Fans' Choice Award Vote

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce the launch of the club's first-ever Fans' Choice Award vote, a unique opportunity for fans to have a direct say in recognizing their favourite standout player of the season! This contest is designed to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and passion of Belleville Sens players. It allows the Belleville Senators' loyal fanbase to now participate in the team's annual awards presentations!

Getting your vote in is easy. Just click here to view the Fan's Choice Award nomination form, select your favourite player and tell us why you think they deserve to win! Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15th, and the winner will be announced during our pregame ceremonies on Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19, 2025, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for the final game of the regular season. Nominees were selected based on a minimum of 10 games played with Belleville during the 2024-25 regular season.

Tickets for Belleville Sens 2025 Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19, 2025, against the Laval Rocket are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

2025-26 Season Seat Memberships are on sale now by contacting the Belleville Sens office at 613-967-8067, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or visiting the Belleville Sens website. Fans who renew or purchase a season seat membership before May 2 are entered into our '26 Days of Gifting' contest, with daily draws for great prizes. Plus, all new and renewed season seat members will have a chance to 'Shoot to Win' $1,000 off their seats at a special event on May 15, 2025.

