Wolf Pack Welcome Bruins to XL Center

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home this evening to take on the Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the tenth and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins. All nine of the previous meetings have ended in regulation time, with the Bruins winning six of the contests compared to just three for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-0 against the Bruins on home ice this season.

The Bruins have won each of the last two meetings, including a 2-1 decision on Mar. 29 in Providence.

Alex Belzile's goal at 19:08 of the first period had the Wolf Pack ahead 1-0 through 40 minutes, but two goals from the Bruins in the final frame would be the difference. Tyler Pitlick tied the game at 2:05, then Jaxon Nelson buried a centering feed from Riley Tufte at 14:54 to give the Bruins the lead.

It marked the second straight meeting where the Wolf Pack led through two periods, only to drop the game in regulation time. The Wolf Pack led 2-1 after two periods on Mar. 2 but fell 5-2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack scored a 3-2 victory over the rival Bridgeport islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday night.

Jaroslav Chmelaø broke the ice 8:04 into the game, driving down the right-wing side before putting a shot off the crossbar that hit the back of Tristan Lennox and rolled into the net. Joey Larson tied the game at 8:54, notching his first career professional goal after winning a battle in the slot.

Dylan Roobroeck struck twice in the middle frame, giving the Wolf Pack the lead for good. Roobroeck made it a 2-1 game at 15:34, taking a pass from Nathan Sucese and beating Lennox with a quick shot from the slot. His second goal came at 19:50, when a shot from Belzile hit the end boards, bounced off of Roobroeck, and into the net.

Larson struck 1:54 into the third period on the power play to make it a 3-2 game, but Talyn Boyko made seven saves in the third period to preserve the victory.

Roobroeck and Belzile are tied for the team lead in goals with 18 each. Belzile leads the club in points with 55 (18 g, 37 a).

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins dropped their second straight game on Sunday, a 3-2 overtime decision at home against the Charlotte Checkers.

Tufte had the Bruins up 1-0 through 40 minutes, scoring his 20 th goal of the season at 4:35 of the second period. Brett Harrison's power play strike at 4:56 of the third period made it 2-0 in favor of the Bruins, but the Checkers took over from there.

John Leonard's 34 th goal of the season, scored at 9:51, made it a 2-1 game. Then, at 12:50, Mike Benning fired home his ninth goal of the season to force overtime. In the extra session, Brett Chorske scored his first career goal at 2:11 on a feed from Benning to give the Checkers the comeback victory.

Tufte, Pitlick, and Vinni Lettieri are tied for the team lead in goals with 20 each on the season. Georgii Merkulov leads the Bruins in points with 54 (15 g, 39 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for the final time this season tomorrow night when they visit the Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16, when the Checkers come to town!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.