Condors Blank Gulls, 5-0, to Control Playoff Hopes
April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
James Hamblin had four points to lead the way for Bakersfield who now controls its own destiny for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division
The Bakersfield Condors (30-28-10, 70pts) shutout the San Diego Gulls (27-33-8, 62pts) 5-0 in front of 6,220 on Friday. James Hamblin led the way with four points (2g-2a) on the evening and Collin Delia earned his second shutout with 28 saves. Kyle Mayhew (1st) opened the scoring with his first AHL goal early in the first. Hamblin (18th) finished off an odd-man rush in the dying seconds of the period to make it 2-0. He had a goal and helper in the frame. Rhett Pitlick picked up his first pro point with an assist on the Hamblin goal part of a multi-assist night.
Josh Prokop (1st) scored his first pro goal to extend the lead to 3-0 in the second while Daniel D'Amato (9th) chased starter Oscar Dansk from the game.
Bakersfield was without 10 players due to injury and had to play a player short with Connor Carrick out of the lineup due to illness. Josh Brown returned to the lineup for the first time since March 7 following the birth of his son, Nathan.
The win pulls the Condors within a point of Tucson for the final playoff spot. Bakersfield has a game in hand with four remaining and controls its own destiny.
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is in Coachella Valley tomorrow at 6 p.m. They return home to take on Abbotsford Wednesday and Friday against Henderson.
