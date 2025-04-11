Game Preview: Condors v Gulls, 7 p.m.

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors close an eight-game season series with San Diego, looking to narrow a three-point deficit in the playoff race with Tucson.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield ended a three-game road trip with a 4-2 victory in Henderson on Wednesday. Ethan Keppen scored for the second straight game while James Hamblin had a goal and assist.

THE SITUATION

Bakersfield enters tonight three points back of Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Condors have a game in hand (Wednesday versus Abbotsford).

The Condors remaining schedule includes two with Henderson and one each with San Diego, Coachella Valley, and Abbotsford. Tucson heads to Rockford for two games beginning tonight and closes with two at home with Colorado.

PITLICK SIGNED

Rhett Pitlick was signed to an ATO Monday and had four shots in his pro debut on Wednesday. The 24-year old was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal. He had 40 points (13g-27a) in 39 games with Minnesota State-Mankato after spending three seasons at the University of Minnesota. He is a cousin of former Condors forward Tyler Pitlick.

KEPPEN IT GOING

Ethan Keppen has taken advantage of opportunity since being recalled from Fort Wayne. The 24-year old has eight points (5g-3a) in 11 games with Bakersfield and is +4.

COLLIN'S DEAL

Collin Delia picked up the win on Wednesday, stopping 34 of 36 in his first action since March 22. He is 6-4-1 in his last 11 decisions.

HAMMER TIME

James Hamblin recorded his 10th multi-point game of the season on Wednesday. He has 38 points (17g-21a) in 46 games, is +17, and leads the team with seven power-play goals.

OLLIE RETURNS

Olivier Rodrigue was returned back to Bakersfield after making his first NHL start on Monday, stopping 18 of 21 in a loss at Anaheim.

BLUE LINE, RED LIGHT

Cam Dineen and Connor Carrick have both found their way among league leaders this season. Dineen, who was recalled on emergency conditions to Edmonton today, is t-9th in scoring for d-men with 43 points on the year. Carrick is second in goals with 17 and shots with 184 among blueliners.

SAVVY SIZZLE

Matthew Savoie has six assists in four games against the Gulls. He is t-5th in the league rookie scoring race with 48 points (18g-30a) in 61 games.

SAN DIEGO SERIES

This has been a high scoring series between the Condors and Gulls. The teams have averaged a combined 8.43 goals per game in the series. Only twice has a team been held under three goals in the series. Four of the previous seven games have gone past regulation. San Diego is 34.8% on the power play against the Condors.

GULLS PLAYING IT OUT

San Diego needs to win out and have the Condors and Roadrunners lose out for any chance at the postseason after they were swept in Iowa over the weekend. Yegor Sidorov has six goals in the series with Bakersfield. Roland McKeown set a new Gulls d-scoring record with his 14th goal of the season on Sunday. 19-year old first rounder Stian Solberg has four points (2g-2a) in eight games since coming over from the Swedish Hockey League. The 19-year old was drafted in the first round (#23 overall) by Anaheim last summer.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in Coachella Valley tomorrow at 6 p.m. They return home to take on Abbotsford Wednesday and Friday against Henderson.

American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2025

