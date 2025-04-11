Wolf Pack Recall D Ryan Siedem

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that defenseman Ryan Siedem has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Siedem, 24, has scored one assist in five appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first career AHL assist on Oct. 19, 2024, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The native of Madison, NJ, has also recorded 20 points (3 g, 17 a) in 44 games with the Bison as a rookie. He ranks ninth overall on the team in scoring and third in scoring among defensemen.

