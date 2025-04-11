Stars Topped by Griffins in First Game of Three-Game Weekend

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Kyle Capobianco in action

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, opened their final road trip of the season with a 5-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins began the scoring just 2:38 into the first period. William Wallinder's shot from the point was blocked in front, landing in the high slot. Gabriel Seger quickly corralled the loose puck, spun around, and fired a shot past Magnus Hellberg to give Grand Rapids the early lead.

Dominik Shine doubled the Griffins' lead with a power-play goal just 2:47 into the second period. After sending a pass across the crease to Sheldon Dries, Shine received a quick return feed and tucked a shot inside the near post. Just past the midway point, Kyle Capobianco found Cameron Hughes with a pinpoint pass to the back door and Hughes tapped it in for a power play goal to pull the Stars within one.

Just 1:22 into the final frame, Jack Becker tied the game for Texas. Circling from the top of the left circle, Becker carried the puck down and snapped a shot past the glove of Jack Campbell. With 4:23 remaining in regulation, Joe Snively restored the Griffins' lead, firing a shot from the top of the right circle through a screen to beat Hellberg. Less than ninety seconds later, Dries made it a two-goal game once again, finishing off a backdoor feed from Amadeus Lombardi on the rush. With Hellberg pulled for the extra attacker, Nate Danielson secured the 5-2 win for Grand Rapids with an empty-net goal.

Hellberg stopped 18 of 22 shots in the loss for the Stars, while Campbell turned aside 35 of 37 to earn the win for the Griffins.

The Stars and Griffins meet again on Saturday for their final regular-season matchup at Van Andel Arena. Opening faceoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

