IceHogs Have a Chance to Clinch Playoff Berth as They Host Tucson

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Tucson Roadrunners for a two game series beginning tonight at 7 p.m. The IceHogs are looking to find their way back into the win column after a high-scoring affair against Grand Rapids last Saturday. Rockford will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win over Tucson tonight.

Playoff Push Heats Up:

The IceHogs enter tonight's contest with a chance to punch their ticket to the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Rockford's magic number is three and can clinch the final playoff spot in the Central Division with a win over Tucson and any Iowa loss against Manitoba. The IceHogs can also clinch if they grab a point in an overtime or shootout loss and the Iowa Wild lose in regulation. The Roadrunners are also holding on to the final playoff position in their division with a three point lead over the Bakersfield Condors. The Roadrunners magic number going into tonight's game is seven.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 28-30-6-2, 64 points (5th Central Division)

Tucson - 33-30-3-2, 71 points (7th Pacific Division)

Reinforcements On The Way:

The IceHogs' lineup will have some familiar faces return this weekend against Tucson. Brett Seney is expected to return to the Hogs' lineup after going down with a lower body injury on March 16th against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Rockford captain has 36 points (9G, 37A) in 54 games which puts him in 3rd in team scoring this season. Joey Anderson is also expected to return to the ice for Rockford this weekend. Anderson last played on March 25th against Chicago. The Minnesota native has 25 points (16G, 9A) in 30 games in Rockford this season. Half of Anderson's 16 goals have come on the power-play.

The Final Sprint:

The IceHogs began the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season as they start a string of their final six games in only nine days. Four of their final six games will be at the BMO Center with two short trips to Milwaukee and Chicago. The IceHogs begin a three-game in three-day stretch tonight with a two game set with the Roadrunners and a Sunday afternoon matchup in Milwaukee. Rockford will then host the Grand Rapids Griffins next Wednesday and Friday before ending the regular season in Chicago on April 19th.

Scouting The Roadrunners:

Tucson took a big series win over the Bakersfield Condors last weekend with 4-2 and 5-2 victories. The sweep propelled the Roadrunners into the seventh seed in the Pacific Division with just four games remaining. The IceHogs and Roadrunners split the first series at the beginning of March. Rockford fell 5-1 and came back with a 3-2 overtime on March 1. Egor Sokolov had a strong series in Tucson, putting up four points in the two-game set with Rockford earlier in the year.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Feb. 28 @ Tucson 8 p.m. L 1-5

March. 1 @ Tucson 8 p.m. W 3-2 OT

April. 11 vs Tucson 7 p.m.

April. 12 vs Tucson 7 p.m.

