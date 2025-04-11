Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Last away trip of the regular season, the Wranglers are headed to Abbotsford to take on the Canucks April 11 and 12 at 8:00 pm MT.

The Matchup

The Herd is in a playoff spot clinching position with their upcoming games, making it crucial to pick up points this weekend.

The Wranglers are entering the matchup splitting a double header at home against the Ontario Reign on April 5 and 6 (W 3-1, L 3-2).

The Herd is sitting sixth in the Pacific Division with 75 points, only two behind San Jose who are sitting fifth.

The pair have met ten times this season, with the Wranglers walking out victorious five of those times.

The Abbotsford Canucks have clinched their playoff spot and are currently sitting second in the Pacific Division, with 85 points.

The Canucks are coming into the clash with a double header win against the Laval Rockets on April 5 and 6.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins leads the Herd and sits ninth among the top leading point scorers in the league (58 points).

Kerins has posted seven points in his last four games (5 goals, 2 assists).

Across the ice, Abbotsford's Arshdeep Bains leads his team in scoring and will be under added pressure to keep producing, as the Canucks are without five of their top ten point-getters due to call-ups from the Vancouver Canucks.

How to Watch

Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

