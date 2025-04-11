Penguins Falter in Third, Lose to Bears, 4-2
April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins surrendered four third-period tallies to the Hershey Bears and lost, 4-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-22-7-1) received goals from Mathieu De St. Phalle and Tristan Broz to take a 2-0 lead, but Hershey's Luke Philp spearheaded his team's rally with a four-point third period (2G-2A).
Six minutes into the opening frame, Zach Gallant floated a pass through the air to De St. Phalle, who clapped home the game's first goal.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went to the power play 11 seconds into the second period. On the ensuing faceoff, Broz ripped a shot over the net that deflected off the glass and wound up right back on his blade. Upon the second try, the rookie snapped home his 18th goal of the season to put the Penguins up by a pair.
Hershey's rally started 18 seconds into the third. Garrett Roe shot a puck from below the goal line that deflected off a Penguins defender and leaked past Sergei Murashov. Philp tacked on a power-play goal 1:47 seconds later, knotting the score at 2-2.
The Penguins had their fair share of chances after Hershey's equalizer, but Clay Stevenson stood tall in net stopping all 13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shots during the third period.
Hershey snatched the lead with four minutes to go in the final frame when Mike Vecchione tapped in a backdoor pass. Philp added his second goal of the evening, an empty netter, with 1:47 left to play.
Murashov stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced. Stevenson recorded 27 saves for Hershey.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 12, when the Penguins transform into the Carbondale UFOs for the next installment of their Community Night series presented by Visit Luzerne County. Puck drop between the UFOs and visiting Springfield Thunderbirds is set for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Individual-game tickets for the three remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
