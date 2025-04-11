Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro to IceHogs

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Del Mastro, 22, has appeared in 24 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting six points (2G, 4A). He has also tallied eight assists in 42 AHL games with Rockford this season.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Roadrunners for a $2 Beer and Soft Drink Night. Click here for tickets .

