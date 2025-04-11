Admirals Sign O'Hara to ATO

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed forward Cole O'Hara to an amateur try-out contract (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

O'Hara, who signed an entry-level deal with the Predators beginning next season, completed his junior year of collegiate hockey on Saturday as UMass Amherst fell to Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player, was a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star Team. In 40 games this season, the 6-foot, 187-pound forward recorded career highs in goals (22), assists (29) and points (51), leading the Minutemen in each category; he also is tied for sixth among all NCAA skaters in points. O'Hara posted a program-record 13-game point streak from Jan. 18-March 7 (13g-9a), tallied at least a point in 31 of his 40 appearances this season and recorded 13 multi-point outings, including two four-point performances. O'Hara closed out his three-year career at UMass Amherst with 86 points (33g-53a) in 109 games.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native spent two seasons with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2020-22, posting 110 points (39g-65a) in 107 games, before enrolling in college.

O'Hara and the Admirals return to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend beginning with a Saturday night contest against the Chicago Wolves at 6 pm.

