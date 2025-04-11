Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Wilkes-Barre Township, PA) - The Hershey Bears make their final visit of the regular season to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza as they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (42-18-6-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (37-21-7-1)

April 11, 2025 | 7:05 p.m. | Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Chris Rumble (65), Mathieu Menniti (30)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), J.P. Waleski (14)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears completed a three-game weekend sweep last Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack, but needed to rally from a 1-0 deficit in the third period, as Ryan Chesley scored his first pro goal at 3:24 and Ivan Miroshnichenko netted what stood up as the game-winner at 4:59. The Penguins dropped their third straight contest on Saturday by way of a 3-0 defeat at Cleveland, as Monsters netminder Jet Greaves stopped all 23 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shots, while Sergei Murashov conceded three goals on 24 shots.

MAGIC NUMBER MATH:

With 91 points, the Bears have a five-point edge over the Charlotte Checkers in the Atlantic Division standings in the race for the Frank S. Mathers Trophy for the regular-season division title. The Bears have the best chance to lock up the division title with a Magic Number of six points; a regulation win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight would also guarantee a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Hershey's recent three-game win streak has also helped make up some ground on the Laval Rocket in the pursuit of the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for first place overall in the AHL with a Magic Number of 13, behind only Laval's Magic Number of nine points.

END OF THE ROAD:

This season the Bears have been the best road team in the league, currently owning a .765 road points percentage on the strength of a 23-5-5-1 record away from GIANT Center. With their final two road contests looming this weekend, Hershey needs to earn at least one out of four available points to match the club's single-season record for road points percentage (.736, 2023-24) at the conclusion of the campaign.

20/20 VISION:

Ivan Miroshnichenko reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career last Sunday in Hershey's 2-1 victory over Hartford. Miroshnichenko is now tied with Ethen Frank (recalled to Washington since Jan. 10) for the team goal-scoring lead. Not far behind are Pierrick Dubé (19) and Mike Vecchione (18). Should Dubé and Vecchione manage to join Frank and Miroshnichenko, it would give the Bears four 20-goal scorers since the 2010-11 campaign, when Brian Willsie (30), Kyle Greentree (30), Andrew Gordon (28), and Boyd Kane (24) reached the 20-goal plateau.

PESTERING THE PENGUINS:

Hershey has gone 5-3-1-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, with a 2-1-1-1 record at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza; each of Hershey's last three road games against the Penguins have gone past regulation. Ethan Bear leads Hershey in scoring against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 10 points (2g, 8a) in eight contests, while Ville Koivunen (recalled to Pittsburgh) and Filip Král have put up 11 points in 10 games to pace the Penguins against the Bears. Penguins netminding prodigy Sergei Murashov has gone 4-0-0 against the Bears with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear is sixth in defensive scoring with 46 points and is second among all skaters in plus/minus at +33...Mike Vecchione is one point away from his 300th pro point...Spencer Smallman is one assist away from his 100th pro helper...Brad Hunt is three points away from his 300th AHL point...Hershey's 3.28 goals scored per game is eighth in the AHL...The Bears have managed 13 wins this season when trailing after the first period, which is tied with Texas for the league lead...Hershey's .813 points percentage when scoring first (24-4-4-0) is sixth in the AHL...Hershey's road penalty kill ranks fourth in the league at 86-for-100 (86%), while its road power play is tied with Ontario for sixth at 23-for-109 (21.1%).

ON THIS DATE:

April 11, 1988 - The Bears got over the first hurdle of their historic playoff run, completing a four-game sweep of the Binghamton Whalers in the Southern Division Semifinals with an 8-5 win at Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena. Magnus Roupé led the way with two goals as Hershey built a 7-2 lead by the early stages of the third period, but the Senators made a late push with three goals before Mitch Lamoureux sealed the game - and the series - with an empty-net goal at 18:56, while Wendell Young finished with 21 saves. Hershey went on to win its next eight straight contests to complete a 12-game sweep of the 1988 Calder Cup Playoffs to earn their seventh playoff title in their 50th AHL season.

