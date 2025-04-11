Miner Posts 29-Save Shutout as Landeskog Returns to Ice
April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 29 shots he faced, while forward Chase Bradley notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 2-0 on Friday. The night also marked the return of Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, as he skated in his first game since hoisting the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche on June 26, 2022. Fellow forward Nikita Prishchepov found his way onto the scoresheet, netting his ninth goal of the season in the win.
Colorado would notch the game's first goal when Bradley camped at the top of the crease before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Bradley's 14th of the season and put the Eagles up 1-0 just 2:30 into the contest.
Each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play in the opening 20 minutes, as Colorado carried its 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The Eagles would strike again when Prishchepov fired a shot from behind the endline, deflecting it off a Henderson defenseman and into the back of the net, stretching Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 12:32 mark of the second period.
Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Miner would turn aside all eight shots he faced in the final frame, while the Eagles killed off two additional power plays, securing the 2-0 victory.
Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Goalie Cameron Whitehead suffered the loss in net for the Silver Knights, allowing two goals on 22 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, April 12th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
