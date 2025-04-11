Syracuse Crunch Partner with IBEW Local 43 to Hold Collection Drive for United for Moms Initiative April 19

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with IBEW Local 43 to hold a collection drive for the United For Moms initiative on Saturday, April 19 when the team hosts the Utica Comets.

United for Moms is an annual effort by the United Way of Central New York to collect personal and self-care items for women in need at local programs and shelters. Donation items needed include shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap/body wash, deodorant, feminine care products, hairbrushes/combs, hand lotion, lip balm, body lotion, makeup, nail polish, socks, floss and hair accessories. The drive will collect new items only.

Collection bins will be located at each entrance to the Upstate Medical University Arena on April 19.

Every mom deserves to feel special on Mother's Day. United Way of Central New York's United for Moms drive is an annual effort to collect personal and self-care items for women in need at local programs and shelters. Last year, the organization was able to put together 200 bags for women in our community and are looking to do even more this year! For more information visit www.UnitedforMoms.com. IBEW Local 43 represents nearly 1500 + people in Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Otsego, Tompkins, and Wayne counties. The Local holds a firm resolve to provide their contractors with the highest quality of skilled and trained electricians, apprentices, and technicians in the industry. The heart of their training is their CNY Electrical Training Alliance Program.

