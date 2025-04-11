Crunch Rally Past Phantoms, 2-1

April 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely) Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary in action(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first goal late in the opening period, the Crunch rallied and scored two goals in just 23 seconds to take the lead and the eventual win. Halfway through the second period, Tristan Allard got the Crunch on the board with the help of Connor Kurth, who recorded his first professional point. Seconds later, Gabriel Fortier then potted the game-winner.

Netminder Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 20-of-21 shots. Parker Gahagen turned aside 35-of-37 between the pipes for the Phantoms. Syracuse was held scoreless on three power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch pick up two more points as they build up a six-game winning streak and advance to 35-21-8-4 on the season. The team's magic number for clinching a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs drops to two. Syracuse has won the four-game series against Lehigh Valley, 2-1-1-0.

The Phantoms opened scoring with 37 seconds remaining in the first period. Hunter McDonald centered the puck from along the left-side boards for Anthony Richard to score as he came skating down the slot.

The Crunch responded with two goals just 23 seconds apart in the middle frame to take over the lead. At the 8:56 mark, Allard grabbed a loose puck in the slot and fired it into the top right corner of the net. Conor Sheary then let off a shot that was blocked, but Fortier was positioned next to the post to jam the puck across the goal line.

Syracuse held onto their one-goal lead through the third period to defeat Lehigh Valley.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow night.

Crunchables: The Crunch have won six straight games for the first time since April 16 - 29, 2022...Tristan Allard is on a three-game points streak (1g, 2a).

