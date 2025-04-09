Milwaukee Shuts out Iowa 5-0
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Milwaukee Admirals shut out the Iowa Wild by a 5-0 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 12-6 in a scoreless opening frame.
Joakim Kemell blasted a one-timer past the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves) on a 5-on-3 power play 8:39 into the second period.
Ryder Rolston added another power-play goal with a wrister under the bar from the high slot at 14:28.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 21-17 though 40 minutes.
Milwaukee converted on the man advantage for a third time at 2:48 of the third period when Jesse Ylonen slid a backhand shot under Wallstedt.
Chase De Leo found the back of the net at 6:01 and Kemell scored an empty-net goal with 11:03 to play.
Matthew Murray stopped all 38 Iowa shots to earn the shutout. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 3-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to visit the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
