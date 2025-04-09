Milwaukee Shuts out Iowa 5-0

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Milwaukee Admirals shut out the Iowa Wild by a 5-0 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 12-6 in a scoreless opening frame.

Joakim Kemell blasted a one-timer past the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (21 saves) on a 5-on-3 power play 8:39 into the second period.

Ryder Rolston added another power-play goal with a wrister under the bar from the high slot at 14:28.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 21-17 though 40 minutes.

Milwaukee converted on the man advantage for a third time at 2:48 of the third period when Jesse Ylonen slid a backhand shot under Wallstedt.

Chase De Leo found the back of the net at 6:01 and Kemell scored an empty-net goal with 11:03 to play.

Matthew Murray stopped all 38 Iowa shots to earn the shutout. The Wild went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa travels to Canada Life Centre to visit the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m.

