Chris Terry Breaks Bridgeport's Franchise Scoring Record

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry has more points than any other player in Bridgeport hockey history.

Terry, in his third season with the Islanders, recorded one assist against Hartford on Wednesday, setting the new franchise scoring record with 204 career points, eclipsing the previous mark that had stood since 2012.

The prior record - 203 points - was held by Jeremy Colliton, who recorded his last two points for Bridgeport with a pair of goals on Mar. 4, 2012 at Providence. Colliton offered Terry a congratulatory video message.

"I'm proud of it," Terry said. "It's obviously not something you start your hockey career ever setting out as a goal to reach. This is a great place to play and I'm fortunate being surrounded by great teammates, coaches, our staff, and the fans."

Terry initially joined Bridgeport ahead of the 2021-22 season, hitting the 30-goal mark for the fourth time in his career during his first stint with the Islanders. He set the franchise records for most points (78) and assists (51) in a single season in 2022-23. After spending the 2023-24 campaign with the Chicago Wolves and serving as their captain, Terry returned to Bridgeport this past offseason.

Terry is a five-time American Hockey League All-Star and the League's active all-time leader in goals and points. He has 806 points (330 goals, 476 assists) in 881 career AHL games with the Islanders, Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Laval Rocket, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers, and Albany River Rats. He ranks 11th in AHL history in goals, 12th in points, tied for 17th in assists, and 21st in games played.

Terry, who turned 36 years old on Monday, became the 12th player in AHL history to record 800 career points on Mar. 22.

BRIDGEPORT'S ALL-TIME POINTS LEADERS

Chris Terry (204)

2. Jeremy Colliton (203)

3. Otto Koivula (179)

4. Rob Collins (163)

5. Jeff Hamilton (156)

6. Steven Regier (150)

7. Trevor Smith (149)

8. Tanner Fritz (142)

9. Jeff Tambellini (138)

10. Alan Quine (137)

BRIDGEPORT'S ALL-TIME ASSISTS LEADERS

Chris Terry (128)

2. Jeremy Colliton (126)

3. Otto Koivula (114)

4. Rob Collins (110)

5. Aaron Ness (100)

6. Tanner Fritz (95)

7. Josh Ho-Sang (91)

8. Steven Regier (89)

9. Mark Wotton (88)

10. Matt Donovan (87)

