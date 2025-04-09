Murray Stellar in Shutout at Iowa
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Des Moines, IA - Goalie Matt Murray stopped 38 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-0 win over the Iowa Wild Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The win moved Milwaukee into sole possession of first place in the Central Divison. The Admirals have 85 points through 69 games. Texas has 83 points in 67 games. Both teams have a Magic Number of 9 points to clinch the division title.
It was the Admirals final regular season road game. Milwaukee finished with a 17-13-2-4 record.
Murray earned his third shutout of the season with 38 saves, including 21 in the third period. Four of Murray's eight career shutouts have been against Iowa. Murray is 9-5-0 in 14 career games against the Wild.
Milwaukee scored on two of three second period power play opportunities to take the lead. First, during a 5-on-3 advantage, Joakim Kemell blasted a shot from the right circle into the net for his 17th goal of the season at 8:39. Cal O'Reilly and Ryan Ufko picked up the assists.
Ryder Rolston gave the Admirals a 2-0 lead with a power play goal from the slot at 14:28. Jesse Ylonen and Jake Lucchini assisted on Rolston's 13th goal of the year.
The Admiral added another power play goal at 2:48 of the third frame. Jesse Ylonen buried a shot from the right post after a scramble in front of the Iowa cage. It was Ylonen's 12th goal of the season. O'Reilly and Rolston assisted on the tally.
Chase DeLeo scored his sixth goal of the season at 6:01 of the third frame with a backhander from the slot that trickled through the Iowa goalie's legs. Ufko picked up the lone assist.
During 4-on-4 play in the middle of the final stanza, Iowa pulled its goalie. Kemell scored his second goal of the game on an empty-net breakaway. O'Reilly earned the lone helper.
The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 12 to host Chicago.
