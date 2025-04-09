Penguins Recall Gabe Klassen from Nailers

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Gabe Klassen from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Klassen was just named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week after posting four goals and six points in Wheeling's three games this past weekend. In 65 games with the Nailers, the rookie ranks third on the team with 19 goals and fourth on the club with 43 points.

Klassen made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 1 against the Hershey Bears. In two games with the Penguins, the 21-year-old from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan recorded no points.

Klassen signed a two-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on June 3, 2024 after concluding a five-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. He served as captain of the Portland Winterhawks in both of the last two seasons, and he eclipsed 30 goals in each of his last three seasons.

