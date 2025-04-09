Monsters Battle Back for 4-3 Midweek Win over Griffins

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 34-21-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins had control of the first period with goals from Sheldon Dries at 5:10 and Tim Gettinger at 7:28 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi responded first with a marker at 10:21 off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Hunter McKown cutting the deficit in half. McKown recorded a tally at 16:31 assisted by Grimaldi and Daemon Hunt sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 2-2. Madison Bowey put the Monsters ahead with a goal at 1:23 of the third period with a helper from Grimaldi pushing the score to 3-2. Luca Del Bel Belluz converted on the power play at 13:38 off feeds from Drew Bavaro and Mikael Pyyhtia extending Cleveland's lead to 4-2. The Griffins added a tally from Ondøej Becher at 15:14, but the Monsters held on for a 4-3 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 13 shots in defeat.

The Monsters conclude home portion of their regular season schedule on Saturday, April 12, at noon when they host the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 2 - - 4

GR 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 17 1/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 22 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 19 3 21-11-6

GR Cossa L 13 4 20-13-5

Cleveland Record: 34-22-5-6, 4th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 34-27-4-2, 4th Central Division

