Monsters Battle Back for 4-3 Midweek Win over Griffins
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 34-21-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins had control of the first period with goals from Sheldon Dries at 5:10 and Tim Gettinger at 7:28 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi responded first with a marker at 10:21 off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Hunter McKown cutting the deficit in half. McKown recorded a tally at 16:31 assisted by Grimaldi and Daemon Hunt sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 2-2. Madison Bowey put the Monsters ahead with a goal at 1:23 of the third period with a helper from Grimaldi pushing the score to 3-2. Luca Del Bel Belluz converted on the power play at 13:38 off feeds from Drew Bavaro and Mikael Pyyhtia extending Cleveland's lead to 4-2. The Griffins added a tally from Ondøej Becher at 15:14, but the Monsters held on for a 4-3 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 13 shots in defeat.
The Monsters conclude home portion of their regular season schedule on Saturday, April 12, at noon when they host the Toronto Marlies at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 2 - - 4
GR 2 0 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 17 1/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
GR 22 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 19 3 21-11-6
GR Cossa L 13 4 20-13-5
Cleveland Record: 34-22-5-6, 4th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 34-27-4-2, 4th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Murray Stellar in Shutout at Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Chris Terry Breaks Bridgeport's Franchise Scoring Record - Bridgeport Islanders
- Larson Scores Pair, but Hartford Edges Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Battle Back for 4-3 Midweek Win over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Sens Score Four Straight to Take Down Americans 4-2 - Belleville Senators
- Dylan Roobroeck's Two Goals Pace Wolf Pack in 3-2 Victory over Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fast Start Falls Short, Griffins Bested by Monsters - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Utica Comets, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Gain a Point in Overtime Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- Ābols Assigned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Carey Terrance to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Andlauer: Senators' Development in Belleville Helps Ottawa Clinch Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth - Belleville Senators
- Predators Ink Murray for Two More Years - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Birds Bound for Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Notebook: Plug and Play - Charlotte Checkers
- New York Rangers Re-Sign Forward Anton Blidh - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders' Beckman Suspended for 10 Games - AHL
- Mougenel Takes Temporary Leave - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Midweek Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Recall Gabe Klassen from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2025 Fan Appreciation Night on April 19 vs Laval - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Sign Nicklas Andrews for 2025-26 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Battle Back for 4-3 Midweek Win over Griffins
- Pierogies Remain Perfect With 3-0 Win Over Penguins
- Ahcan's Hat Trick Leads Pierogies to 7-1 Win Over Penguins
- Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend
- Monsters Sign Pair of Players to Amateur Tryout Contracts