Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-45-4-3) face the Hartford Wolf Pack (27-31-7-2) three times in their next four games, beginning tonight with a 7 p.m. matchup at Total Mortgage Arena. It's the third game of a season-long, five-game homestand that runs through Sunday. The Islanders are looking to snap a two-game slide following their 5-2 loss against Charlotte on Saturday. Brian Pinho scored his team-leading 24th goal of the season and Sam Bolduc notched his sixth on the power play, while Tristan Lennox made 24 saves in his home debut. Chris Terry set up both goals to break the franchise record for assists (127), and tie the all-time club record for points (203).

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

Tonight's game marks the eighth of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport is 2-3-2-0 against Hartford including back-to-back wins on Oct. 20 (4-0) and Nov. 24 (4-1). However, the Wolf Pack have taken each of the last four tilts dating back to Dec. 4. The in-state rivals haven't met since Mar. 5 in Hartford, when the Isles peppered Dylan Garand with 41 shots, but the Wolf Pack goalie made 38 saves in a 6-3 final. Cam Thiesing had one goal and one assist for Bridgeport that night. The Islanders and Wolf Pack will meet again this Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena and next Friday, Apr. 18 at XL Center.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have lost four straight games (0-2-2-0), getting eliminated from playoff contention during that stretch. Hartford is seventh in the Atlantic Division and 14th in the Eastern Conference (63 points in 67 games). They are just 9-18-6-1 on the road. Last time out, Brendan Brisson, who was acquired by the New York Rangers' organization in the Reilly Smith trade from Vegas on Mar. 6, scored his second goal with the Wolf Pack in a 2-1 loss at Hershey on Sunday. University of Connecticut product Callum Tung made 14 saves in his professional debut between the pipes.

TERRY SEEKS FRANCHISE RECORD

Chris Terry's next point will make him the franchise record holder for scoring. Terry had two assists on Saturday for his team-leading 21st multi-point game of the season, and tied Jeremy Colliton for the club record with 203 career points. Terry also passed Colliton for the franchise assist record (127 helpers in 193 career games with Bridgeport). A five-time AHL All-Star, Terry enters tonight's game ranked second in the League in assists (45) and fourth in points (64) this season. He is also tied for third in power-play points (26). Terry and Liam Foudy each have a team-leading six points against the Wolf Pack (1g, 5a).

FIRST PRO GAME, FIRST PRO POINT

Michigan State University product Joey Larson made his professional debut on Saturday and recorded his first pro point, assisting on Brian Pinho's third-period goal. It was initially credited to Larson as his first professional goal, but was adjusted upon review by the AHL earlier this week. The 24-year-old has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders for 2025-26, and is currently playing with Bridgeport on an AHL deal for the remainder of this season.

MEET THE DORRINGTON'S

Max Dorrington and his younger brother, Jackson, could go head-to-head tonight for the first time ever. Max, who signed an ATO with Bridgeport on Mar. 20, has played two games with the Islanders including his pro debut on Mar. 23. His brother Jackson, a defenseman who was drafted by Vancouver in 2022 but was traded to the Rangers in the J.T. Miller deal on Feb. 26, signed an ATO with Hartford the same day Max made his debut. Jackson made his pro debut three days later on Mar. 26 and has played four games (no points). The brothers are from North Reading, Mass. - about three hours from Bridgeport.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (34-32-11): Last: 7-6 OTL at Nashville, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (34-29-3-4): Last: 3-2 OTL vs. Adirondack, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Reading, 7 p.m. ET

