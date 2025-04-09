Mougenel Takes Temporary Leave

Mougenel Takes Temporary Leave

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release


Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel will be temporarily away from the team to attend to a family matter. Assistant Coach Trent Whitfield will assume head coaching responsibilities in the interim.
