Mougenel Takes Temporary Leave

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel will be temporarily away from the team to attend to a family matter. Assistant Coach Trent Whitfield will assume head coaching responsibilities in the interim.

