Syracuse Crunch Defeat Utica Comets, 2-1, in Overtime

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch center Gabriel Fortier

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Jeff Pexton) Syracuse Crunch center Gabriel Fortier(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Jeff Pexton)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Syracuse claimed the lead halfway through the first period, but a second period goal from Utica forced the overtime frame where Max Crozier scored the game-winner.

Max Crozier and Max Groshev each recorded one goal while Tristan Allard, Anthony Angello and Conor Sheary each tallied an assist. The Crunch improve to 34-21-8-4 on the season and 6-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against Utica.

Syracuse goaltender Brandon Halverson earned the win turning aside 22-of-23 shots faced. Nico Daws put a stop to 18-of-20 shots for Utica. The Crunch power play was held scoreless on two opportunities while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

Max Groshev put the Crunch on the board first 11:36 into the opening period. While on the rush, Tristan Allard dished the puck to Groshev in the high slot while where he potted a wrist shot.

The Comets knotted the score halfway through the second frame when Xavier Parent found the back of the net on a wraparound goal.

The score remained tied at one after the third period to force the overtime frame.

Just 38 seconds into overtime, Conor Sheary sent a pass to Max Crozier in the right circle where he lifted the puck past the right shoulder of Daws.

The Crunch return home when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Connor Kurth made his pro debut tonight....Max Crozier recorded his second overtime goal of the season...Max Crozier has a six-game points streak (1g, 5a).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.