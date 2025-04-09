Dylan Roobroeck's Two Goals Pace Wolf Pack in 3-2 Victory over Islanders

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, CT - Dylan Roobroeck struck twice on Wednesday night to help the Hartford Wolf Pack snap a four-game losing streak (0-2-2-0). His two goals in 4:16 during the second period proved to be the difference as the Wolf Pack downed the rival Bridgeport Islanders 3-2.

At 19:50, while on their fourth power play of the game, a shot from Alex Belzile whistled wide and hit the end boards. The ricochet clipped the left skate of Roobroeck and crossed the line to make it a 3-1 spread after two periods of play.

Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ opened the scoring with a power play goal 8:04 into the hockey game. ChmelarÃÅ rushed down the right-wing side and cut to the net, where he put a backhand shot off the crossbar. The puck bounced off the backside of Tristan Lennox and rolled over the line for the rookie's eleventh goal of the season.

Just 50 seconds later, however, Joey Larson tied the game. Larson outmuscled a Wolf Pack player in the slot, gained puck possession, and ripped a shot by the blocker of Talyn Boyko at 8:54. The goal was Larson's first career goal as a pro.

Roobroeck's third career multi-goal game put the Wolf Pack ahead 3-1 through 40 minutes, as he struck twice in the final 4:16 of the middle frame.

First, Nathan Sucese entered into the offensive zone on the right-wing side, then dished a pass through two defenders right to Roobroeck in the slot. The rookie quickly gained possession, then snapped a shot by Lennox to make it a 2-1 game at 15:34.

At 19:50, Roobroeck potted his second career game-winning goal, making it 3-1. The goal was the club's second power play strike of the night. For Roobroeck, it was his 18 th goal of the season, tying him with Belzile for the team lead.

Belzile's helper was his team-leading 37 th of the season.

Larson got the Islanders within one 1:54 into the third period, blasting home a power play goal from the left-wing circle for his second tally of the night. That would be as close as the Islanders drew it, however, as Boyko made seven saves in the final period to preserve the victory.

