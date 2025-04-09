Griffins Sign Nicklas Andrews for 2025-26 Season

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Nicklas Andrews with Michigan State

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Michigan State Athletics) Defenseman Nicklas Andrews with Michigan State(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Michigan State Athletics)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed former Michigan State University defenseman Nicklas Andrews to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. Andrews recently signed an ECHL deal with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Andrews, an undrafted free agent out of MSU, compiled 18 points (2-16-18), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating during his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility. He ranked among the MSU defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (T2nd), goals (4th), and plus-minus rating (1st). His plus-28 rating also tied for seventh among all NCAA skaters and tied for third among all NCAA defensemen. Prior to joining the Spartans, the 23-year-old spent four seasons at Colorado College where he notched 49 points (10-39-49), 73 penalty minutes and a minus-24 rating in 129 career games from 2020-24. Before joining the college ranks, the 5-foot-10 blueliner served as captain for the Des Moines Buccaneers during his only full USHL season in 2019-20, showing 16 points (2-14-16), 92 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 46 appearances. In 2018-19, Andrews totaled four points (1-3-4), 32 penalty minutes and a minus-17 rating in 33 games with the Brookings Blizzard (NAHL) before joining Des Moines and finishing the USHL campaign with five points (3-2-5), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 26 regular-season games. He then ranked among Des Moines' playoff leaders in points (T2nd), assists (T2nd), and goals (T3rd) during the 2019 USHL postseason. The Canton, Michigan, native also suited up for the Little Caesars' U13-16 teams in Detroit from 2014-18.

