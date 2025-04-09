Comets Gain a Point in Overtime Loss to Crunch
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets battled a familiar foe on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center when the Syracuse Crunch came to town. The Comets, winners of their previous five straight game, played against the Crunch who are winners of their last four in a row. As the irresistible force met the immovable object in Utica, there was no surprise the game ended up bring a close battle all night long including the being tied after regulation. But, the extra point was collected by the Crunch as the Comets were defeated 2-1.
During the first period, the Crunch took a 1-0 lead after Max Groshev scored at 11:36 on a wrist shot that beat Nico Daws. The Comets tied the game in the second period after Xavier Parent's wraparound slid in past goalie, Brandon Halverson at 10:31 for his 15th of the season to extend his point streak to give games.
In the third period, neither team managed to score and the game headed to overtime where Syracuse scored 38 seconds in on a shot by Max Crozier.
Tickets: The Comets are on the road for the next two games in Charlotte to battle the Checkers on Saturday and Sunday at 4pm and 1pm respectively. They will return home on Wednesday night against the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 PM. For more information, please visit www.uticacomets.com or empirestatetix.com.
