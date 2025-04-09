Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Midweek Showdown

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their five-game road trip tonight in Southern Connecticut as they visit the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. The sides will face off again at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night, then conclude the season series on Apr. 18 at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack have won each of the last four head-to-head matchups. Most recently, they doubled up the Islanders by a score of 6-3 on Mar. 5 at the XL Center.

Chad Ruhwedel opened the scoring 6:36 into the hockey game, scoring his third goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Alex Belzile extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:16 of the second period, scoring on the power play. Cam Thiesing got the Islanders to within 2-1 at 13:10, scoring shorthanded, but Dylan Roobroeck swept in a loose puck at 16:57 to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.

A wild third period saw the Wolf Pack outscore the Islanders 3-2 and hang on for two points. Jaroslav Chmelaø, Blake McLaughlin, and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored in the period for the Wolf Pack, with Chmela ø's goal at 1:15 standing as the game-winner.

William Dufour and Alex Jefferies scored for the Islanders, with the goal from Jefferies coming on the power play at 15:55.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1-0-0 in Bridgeport this season and have won each of their last two visits. In those two victories, the Wolf Pack have outscored the Islanders by an 11-2 margin. The Islanders lone home ice victory over the Wolf Pack came on Oct. 20 by a score of 4-0. Overall, the Wolf Pack are 5-2-0-0 against the Islanders this season, while the Isles are 2-3-2-0 in the series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack lost their fourth straight game on Sunday evening (0-2-2-0) by a score of 2-1 to the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center. All four losses have come by one goal.

Brendan Brisson opened the scoring 18:11 into the hockey game, working his way into the slot and beating Clay Stevenson with a shot by the glove. The goal was Brisson's second as a member of the Wolf Pack, and his seventh of the season.

Two goals in 95 seconds would be enough for the Bears on this night. Ryan Chesley scored his first career professional goal in his pro debut 3:24 into the third period. Chesley fired a shot from the point that snuck through traffic and beat Callum Tung by the glove. 95 seconds later, at 4:59, Ivan Miroshnichenko lifted a loose puck over the right pad of Tung for his 20 th goal of the season.

The loss marked the third time this season that the Wolf Pack lost in regulation when leading after two periods of play. It was the second time it has occurred during the club's current four-game skid. They also lost 2-1 when leading 1-0 after two periods of play on Mar. 29 against the Providence Bruins.

Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with 18 and points with 54 (18 g, 36 a).

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders lost their second straight game on Saturday, falling 5-2 at home to the Charlotte Checkers.

John Leonard broke the ice 1:04 into the second period while shorthanded, scoring his 33 rd goal of the year. The Islanders tied the game with a power play goal at 5:22 from Samuel Bolduc, but it would be all Checkers from there.

Oliver Okuliar restored the lead for good at 8:46, potting his 15 th goal of the season. C.J. Smith then scored the eventual game-winning goal at 13:37, making it 3-1. Liam McLinskey notched his first career professional goal at 19:49, completing a four goal frame for the visitors.

Ben Steeves made it 5-1 14:58 into the third period, while Brian Pinho scored at 18:10 to make it 5-2.

Pinho leads the Islanders in goals with 24 on the season, while Chris Terry's 64 points (19 g, 45 a) pace the club in that category.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Apr. 11, when the Providence Bruins come to town!

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

