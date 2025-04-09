Predators Ink Murray for Two More Years

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Matt Murray to a two-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Murray owns a 25-10-5 record, .930 save percentage, 2.15 goals-against average and two shutouts in 40 appearances with the Admirals this season. He has the most wins, best save percentage and fourth-best goals-against average among AHL goaltenders in 2024-25, all of which are career bests. The netminder was selected to represent Milwaukee in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and has helped the Admirals clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. In 111 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and Texas, Murray is 62-36-12 with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., posted a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL's Texas Stars in 2023-24. He played in one NHL game for Dallas last season, recording a 23-save shutout against Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with the Stars. Prior to turning pro, Murray enjoyed a five-year career at the UMass-Amherst, earning numerous accolades, including an NCAA championship in 2021, three Hockey East regular-season titles and was named to the All-Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2021.

Murray and the Admirals are back in action tonight when they play their final road game of the season in Iowa against the Wild at 7 pm. The Ads return to Panther Arena for a pair of games this weekend beginning Saturday night at 6 pm against Chicago.

