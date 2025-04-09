New York Rangers Re-Sign Forward Anton Blidh

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has signed forward Anton Blidh to a two-year contract extension. The extension will cover the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Blidh, 30, has set new career-high marks in both goals with 17 and points with 30 (17 g, 13 a) this season in 66 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack. His 13 assists this season are tied for the second most in a single season in his career. His career-high in assists is 15, set during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Providence Bruins.

Acquired by the Rangers from the Colorado Avalanche on Mar. 2, 2023, Blidh has played parts of three seasons in Hartford. As a member of the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has skated in 147 games and scored 58 points (31 g, 27 a).

He has also appeared in 19 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack, registering nine points (4 g, 5 a) and a +12 +/- rating.

The 6'1", 196-pound forward has also appeared in one game with the Rangers.

Blidh has dressed in 461 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bruins, and Colorado Eagles, scoring 158 points (83 g, 75 a). He has also appeared in 85 career NHL games with the Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

Blidh was selected in the sixth round, 180 th overall, by the Bruins in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

