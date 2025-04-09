Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2025 Fan Appreciation Night on April 19 vs Laval

April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce their highly anticipated 2025 Fan Appreciation Night, set to take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the CAA Arena, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). This special evening, presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, promises to be a memorable celebration of the 2024-25 regular season and the fans who have shown unwavering support for the team.

This year's Fan Appreciation Night will feature a range of exciting activities, special giveaways at the gates courtesy of CAA, giveaways and in-game prizes from the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board and exclusive in-game experiences, ensuring that all attendees enjoy an unforgettable evening.

"We want to thank our incredible fans for their passion and loyalty all season long," said John Mathers, Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations. "Fan Appreciation Night is our way of showing how much we value the support we've received from the community. We're thrilled to partner with the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board to make this event even more special."

"The Belleville Senators do a ton for the City of Belleville and the entire region, and the fans help make so much of that possible," said Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer Dug Stevenson. "So, to be a part of the presentation of the final game of the season and a game that celebrates the fans and the Belleville Sens is something that always gets our BoQ Team fired up!"

Fans will be able to meet their favourite Belleville Sens players and get photos and autographs, during the pregame red-carpet arrivals, starting between 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. outside of Gate 1.

The Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board (BQRMB) has long been a proud supporter of the local community, actively promoting economic growth and regional development. As part of the evening's festivities, BQRMB will host a special game of Bay of Quinte Plinko during intermission, where one lucky fan will win the grand prize- a Bay of Quinte Staycation valued at up to $500!

Tickets for Belleville Sens 2025 Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 19, 2025, against the Laval Rocket are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

2025-26 Season Seat Memberships are on sale now by contacting the Belleville Sens office at 613-967-8067, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or visiting the Belleville Sens website. Fans who renew or purchase a season seat membership before May 2 are entered into our '26 Days of Gifting' contest, with daily draws for great prizes. Plus, all new and renewed season seat members will have a chance to 'Shoot to Win' $1,000 off their seats at a special event on May 15, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.