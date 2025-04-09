Ābols Assigned to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned Rodrigo Ābols to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ābols, 29, has played in 22 games with Philadelphia this season making his NHL debut on January 21 against Detroit and scoring his first career NHL goal on February 4 at Utah. Ābols has scored two goals with three assists in 22 games for the Flyers.

The Lativa product joined the Flyers' organization this season having decided to return to North America after playing four seasons in Sweden. He has thrived in his opportunity to see if he was indeed good enough to play in the NHL. Abols has scored 12-15-27 with the Phantoms in 44 games. Since 2017-18, he played 266 games in Sweden, 70 games in the AHL and 4 games in the ECHL before finally making it to the top league in the world.

