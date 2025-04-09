Ābols Assigned to Phantoms
April 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned Rodrigo Ābols to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ābols, 29, has played in 22 games with Philadelphia this season making his NHL debut on January 21 against Detroit and scoring his first career NHL goal on February 4 at Utah. Ābols has scored two goals with three assists in 22 games for the Flyers.
The Lativa product joined the Flyers' organization this season having decided to return to North America after playing four seasons in Sweden. He has thrived in his opportunity to see if he was indeed good enough to play in the NHL. Abols has scored 12-15-27 with the Phantoms in 44 games. Since 2017-18, he played 266 games in Sweden, 70 games in the AHL and 4 games in the ECHL before finally making it to the top league in the world.
The Phantoms are IN! For a third consecutive season, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have punched their ticket for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single-game playoff tickets and Playoff Ticket Strips for the duration of Lehigh Valley's postseason run are on sale now.
The Phantoms are back in action this Friday night at the Syracuse Crunch and then return to PPL Center this Saturday against the Hershey Bears on Star Wars Night.
UPCOMING
Friday, April 11 (7:00 pm) - Phantoms at Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, April 12 (7:05 pm) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms. Star Wars Night!
Friday, April 18 (7:05 pm) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms. Regular Season Home Finale
Saturday, April 19 (7:00 pm) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears. End of Regular Season
Calder Cup Playoffs - Round 1, Best of 3 Series - Dates and Opponent TBD
